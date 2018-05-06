LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scientists have successfully tested a new nuclear reactor in Nevada that could power future trips to outer space.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports NASA and the Department of Energy on Wednesday announced the Kilopower fission reactor performed better than expected during a 28-hour, full-power test completed last month inside a vacuum chamber at the Nevada National Security Site.
The test in March marked the end of five months of work on the “space-qualified nuclear reactor” at the site, about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas,
The goal of the project is to develop a safe, compact and reliable source of electricity for future manned and unmanned missions to the moon, Mars and other places beyond the Earth’s orbit.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com