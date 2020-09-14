An international team of astronomers has detected a rare chemical in the atmosphere of Venus that could be produced by living organisms, according to a study published Monday. The discovery instantly puts the brightest object in the night sky back into the conversation about where to search for extraterrestrial life.

The researchers made clear that this is not a direct detection of life on Venus. But the astronomical observations confirmed the presence of the chemical phosphine in the atmosphere. The chemical, produced on Earth by bacteria, is considered a potential “biosignature” of life.

The scientists said they could find no possible non-biological explanation for the abundance of the chemical in the Venusian atmosphere. Although Venus is broiling at the surface, there are regions in its thick atmosphere that scientists consider to be potentially habitable. For decades, some planetary scientists have suggested that microbes could be circulating in the atmosphere.

“We did our very best to show what else would be causing phosphine in the abundance we found on Venus. And we found nothing. We found nothing close,” said Clara Sousa-Silva, research scientist in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences.

“Any organisms on Venus will probably be very different to their Earth cousins, but they too could be the source of phosphine in the atmosphere,” the researchers said in a news release.

Venus has long been overshadowed by Mars as a potential abode of life, because the planet’s dense atmosphere has led to a runaway greenhouse effect, resulting in hellish surface temperatures and crushing atmospheric pressures. Robotic probes have revealed a landscape that appears inhospitable to any imaginable life form.

Relatively speaking, Mars is more congenial and has been targeted by many robotic missions, including most recently NASA’s Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance. NASA is pondering proposals for two relatively low-cost robotic missions to Venus, but they have not been approved.

Monday’s announcement of the discovery of phosphine could push NASA and other space agencies to take a closer look at Venus.

“For something this big, we need follow-up confirmations, we need to have strong scientific debate,’ said Casey Dreier, senior space policy adviser at the Planetary Society, a nonprofit pro-space organization. “Ultimately we’re going to need missions to Venus, and maybe even bringing samples back to Earth.”