A group of scientists says it has begun an ambitious effort to map the genes of tens of thousands of animal species.

The scientists are working with the Genome 10,000 consortium on the Vertebrate Genomes Project, which is seeking to map the genomes of all 66,000 species of mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian and fish on Earth. The consortium announced on Thursday that it has released the first 15 such maps.

The genome is the entire set of genetic material that is present in an organism. Genome 10,000 has members at more than 50 institutions around the globe. The Vertebrate Genomes Project started last year.

Scientists working on the project say the work will help inform future conservation of jeopardized species. The first species to be mapped include the Canada lynx and zebra finch.