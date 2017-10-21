WHITTIER, Alaska (AP) — The hunt for new species that are not indigenous to the waters near Valdez, Alaska, turned up empty, which scientists say “was great news.”

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that scientists with the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center reported their findings to the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council last month after scouring the waters for new species in the summer of 2016.

Center researcher Linda McCann says the “bioblitz” where researchers conducted a series of surveys on the city’s harbor led to no new reports of foreign sea creatures. The scientists also trained council staff to identify the foreign species like the European green crab that could be heading to Alaska waters.

McCann recommended that the council conduct a similar survey every two to five years.

