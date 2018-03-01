Clear waters alive with a scarlet aquatic plant, flowing over the brown rocks of the Guiana Shield, create a brightly colored spectacle each year. A Texas company hopes to drill oil wells to the west of this unique ecosystem.

LA MACARENA, Colombia — Ángela Díaz stood on a rock ledge above a creek called Caño Piedras and pointed out an unassuming olive-colored plant growing below. Macarenia clavigera, she said, is the key to the future of this remote region in central Colombia.

When the rains come in May, the rivers will rise and the plant will turn a brilliant red. “This plant has the peculiar quality of turning distinct colors,” she said. “You can see it from May to November.”

Clear waters alive with scarlet M. clavigera, flowing over the brown rocks of the Guiana Shield, create a brightly colored spectacle each year. Caño Cristales, a nearby river, has become a major tourist attraction, called “the river of five colors” or “the melted rainbow.”

A few paces away, Díaz, who works as a guide during the tourist season, also noted a tarry seep staining the river rock. This is the other reason this region is getting attention: oil.

A Texas company had hoped to drill oil wells to the west of this unique ecosystem. Now, a dispute between the company and the Colombian government is heading to court.

The hub of this region is La Macarena, a small town perched on the broad, silty Guayabero River. For decades, the government’s war with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a guerrilla army known as FARC, made this a risky place to visit.

After the Colombian military established a stronger presence in the area about 12 years ago, a trickle of tourists began arriving. With Colombia’s civil conflict winding down — a peace accord was signed in 2016 — the trickle became a flood.

More than 15,000 tourists visited the rainbow river last year, and Díaz is one of more than 130 local guides. On busy days, hundreds of tourists disperse among seven designated sites managed by Cormacarena, a regional government agency focused on sustainable development. Several of the sites, including Caño Cristales, are part of Sierra de La Macarena National Park.

In 2009, Hupecol, a Colombian subsidiary of the Dan A. Hughes Co. of Beeville, Texas, began seismic studies to look for oil on land it had leased near the small town of San Vicente del Caguán, west of here.

The Colombian government revoked the lease in 2016, and President Juan Manuel Santos wrote on Twitter that the decision would protect Caño Cristales and the surrounding area.

The revocation was popular in La Macarena, where Mayor Ismael Medellin Dueñas, whose desk sits beneath a painting of Caño Cristales, said residents are very concerned about possible environmental effects of oil development. The region’s economic future rests on dairy farming and ecotourism, he said.

Posters and murals against oil drilling emblazon the walls and windows of the town. “Once it was a FARC war,” said Miguel Ortiz, an English teacher and interpreter who has lived here for 13 years. “Now it’s the fracking war.”

Scientists are trying to learn more about the diverse and unique environment, where jaguars and margays roam the savanna and jungles, and river dolphins swim in the Guayabero River.

Carlos Lasso, a senior investigator at the Humboldt Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to studying Colombia’s biodiversity, has co-authored a 180-page guide to the fauna of Caño Cristales, part of a four-year regional study.

In late January, he led a two-week expedition in large dugout canoes to survey the Duda, Guayabero and Losada rivers. The team identified more than 50 species of aquatic birds, four species of aquatic snakes, and more than 150 species of fish, including three that may be new to science.

They also found Orinoco crocodiles, a critically endangered species that can grow to 7 meters in length.

The humble M. clavigera plays a key role, not least because it attracts the tourists that drive the economy. The plant is endemic to the clear, acidic, nutrient-poor rivers flowing from the Serrania de la Macarena, an isolated mountain range east of the Andes.

“It’s a unique ecosystem,” Lasso said. “And it’s very fragile.”

Ángela María Rodríguez, the integral sustainability manager at Hupecol, said there is a lot of misinformation about the oil project. To start, she said, Hupecol’s oil lease was far from Caño Cristales.

“There’s no possibility of any impact, because it’s 68 kilometers away,” Rodríguez said. (That’s about 42 miles.) Further, she said, the company had no interest in fracking, as some feared, only in conventional oil drilling.

Rodríguez described the decision to revoke Hupecol’s permit as political, an opportunity for government officials to burnish their environmental credentials by protecting a popular tourist site.

Rodríguez said the seismic studies were promising, and Hupecol had hoped to drill an exploratory well. The company is seeking $21 million in damages in a court case against the government.

But now there is a new complication. A group of FARC dissidents, who did not disarm in the recent peace deal, is active in the area. “Right now, we don’t know if it’s possible to drill a well in that area if the licenses comes back to us,” Rodríguez said, citing the instability.

Javier Francisco Parra, the regional coordinator at Cormacarena, acknowledged that the Hupecol lease is not very close to Caño Cristales, but said it is hard to know whether it would pose a direct threat to the river.

And oil drilling is incompatible with a regional management plan Cormacarena developed with the input of local residents, he said.

Parra sees another emerging threat: In recent years, there have been dry periods during the rainy season, and rain during the dry season.

Lasso said there is no long-term water flow data for Caño Cristales, but agreed that things appear to be changing. The river is closed to tourists during the dry season, and during the past decade, he said, the season has seemed to arrive earlier each year.

The timing could be part of a natural cycle, Lasso said, or related to local forest clearing. But it could also be linked to broader patterns of climate change.

Back on Caño Piedras, Diaz, who works as a firefighter during the offseason, stood on the ancient rocks between M. clavigera and an oil seep, and said she is looking forward to May. The tourists will return, and the rivers will again run red.

And Díaz was clear about where she and her co-workers stand on the local controversy. “The guides,” she said, “we don’t want the oil drilling.”