HONOLULU (AP) — Slowing activity at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is prompting scientists to downgrade their alert level for the mountain.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday it issued a “watch” for Kilauea’s ground hazards. That’s down from a “warning.”
But scientists say this doesn’t mean the eruption that has destroyed more than 700 homes since May is over.
Geologists say lava mostly stopped flowing on Aug. 6. There’s a crusted-over lava pond inside a fissure cone and just a few spots where lava is entering the ocean.
The volcano’s summit hasn’t collapsed since Aug. 2. Sulfur dioxide emissions are the lowest they’ve been since 2007.
The agency has maintained a “warning” alert for Kilauea since May 3, when cracks began shooting lava out of the ground in the Big Island’s Leilani Estates neighborhood.