FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A team of Flagstaff biologists have collected roadkill to determine if supplementing the food supply of golden eagles during the winter could help boost egg production among breeding pairs.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the team collected nearly 70 deer and elk that had been hit on area highways for three months this winter and delivered the carcasses to nine breeding areas across the Babbitt Ranches in northern Arizona.

Avian ecologist Tom Koronkiewicz says the feeding experiment, which is scheduled to last four years, is showing encouraging signs.

Images from wildlife cameras appear to show that the resident female eagles that took the meat were likely to remain in their nesting areas.

The experiment could present another conservation strategy for the protected eagles if it demonstrates a boost in reproduction.

