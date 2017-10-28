VERNON, Vt. (AP) — Fisheries biologists say a rare fish has been found in the Connecticut River between Vermont and New Hampshire and they’re not sure how it got to where it was caught by an angler who then released it back into the river.

Vermont Public Radio reports the endangered shortnose sturgeon was caught near Vernon earlier this year.

Scientists say shortnose sturgeon have been found further down the river, but the one caught this summer was the first one found above the Turners Falls dam in Massachusetts.

Julie Crocker, of the National Marine Fisheries Services, says it may have somehow managed to get upstream of the dam, or it could be evidence of a small remnant population that’s been in the river since before the dam was constructed.

