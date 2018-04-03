PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Cape Cod science center is partnering with businesses and groups on a new drive to address the causes of endangered right whale deaths.

The Center for Coastal Studies says its 1,000 Friends of Right Whales drive will focus attention on ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, which are major threats to the endangered whales. The whales are believed to number no more than 450 and have experienced heavy deaths and low reproduction in the past year.

The center says its new campaign will support its Right Whale Emergency Initiative, which seeks to double the center’s efforts to reduce human-caused whale deaths. That means expanding aerial surveillance and habitat monitoring off of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The center says it’s partnering with businesses in the hopes of raising $100,000.