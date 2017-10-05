RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Fire officials say a New Jersey high school was evacuated after a passer-by mistook smoke from a science experiment as an actual fire.
A science class at Ridgewood High School was burning ice pop sticks around 10 a.m. Thursday when someone walking near the classroom smelled smoke. The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2wBV6yp ) the passer-by then pulled the fire alarm.
Fire Capt. Greg Hillerman says nothing went awry with the experiment, but people in the hallway may not have realized there was an experiment taking place.
Hillerman says the building was evacuated for about 40 minutes and no one was injured.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle tops nation in new apartments — and they’re expensive and full of millennials | FYI Guy
- Pickpocketed in Paris: Travel guru Rick Steves learns a lesson | Rick Steves' Europe
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- As bullets flew in Las Vegas, Tacoma surgeon improvised to help victims
- Fact check: No, there was not more than one gunman in the Las Vegas shooting
___
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com