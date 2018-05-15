VIENNA (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging President Donald Trump to join in efforts to promote green energy, saying he would have “a lot of victories.”
The former California governor spoke Tuesday at the R20 Austrian World Summit, an offshoot of a Schwarzenegger climate change initiative. Schwarzenegger has sparred with Trump, who last year announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.
Schwarzenegger said: “Those of you who resist because you can’t imagine success without fossil fuels: we ask you to join us. Everyone. Also you, President Trump: Join us.”
He added: “You said … you want to have so many victories that the American people will get sick and tired of winning. Well, if that’s really what you want then join us, because then you will have a lot of victories.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1