CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is taking the tax battle in Congress to western New York.
The Democratic Senate minority leader will hold a news conference in Canandaigua (kan-un-DAY’-gwuh) on Monday.
He will urge New York’s House members to fight against a Republican plan to eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes. Schumer claims that plan could cost the average western New York homeowner almost $12,000.
Schumer is making his pitch in or near the districts of Republican congressmen Tom Reed and Chris Collins.
Republicans have said that a proposed doubling of the standard deduction would help ease the loss of the deduction for state and local taxes. Negotiations over the proposal are continuing in Congress.