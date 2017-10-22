CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is taking the tax battle in Congress to western New York.

The Democratic Senate minority leader will hold a news conference in Canandaigua (kan-un-DAY’-gwuh) on Monday.

He will urge New York’s House members to fight against a Republican plan to eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes. Schumer claims that plan could cost the average western New York homeowner almost $12,000.

Schumer is making his pitch in or near the districts of Republican congressmen Tom Reed and Chris Collins.

Republicans have said that a proposed doubling of the standard deduction would help ease the loss of the deduction for state and local taxes. Negotiations over the proposal are continuing in Congress.