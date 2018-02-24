EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A bookstore that recently closed in the Lansing area has donated 6,000 books to a group that raises money for the East Lansing library.

The used books from Schuler Books & Music will be sold at the library. Maureen McCabe-Power says she’s “surprised and thrilled” to get the big gift. She is president of Friends of the East Lansing Public Library.

There are cookbooks, art books, fiction, children’s books and more. Schuler closed a Lansing-area store on Feb. 3.

Rhoda Wolff, who managed the store, tells the Lansing State Journal that the East Lansing library group was a natural choice. She says many members were Schuler customers.

Schuler still has stores in Grand Rapids and Okemos.

