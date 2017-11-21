JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bryan Schroder has been sworn in as the new U.S. attorney for Alaska.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Schroder, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month, took the oath of office Tuesday.

The office, in a release, says Schroder has worked in the office for more than 12 years, prosecuting cases involving violent crime, drugs, tax evasion, environmental crimes and other offenses.

He previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Schroder has been the acting head of the Alaska district since Karen Loeffler (LEFF’-luhr) and 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama were asked to resign after President Donald Trump’s election.