JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bryan Schroder has been sworn in as the new U.S. attorney for Alaska.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Schroder, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month, took the oath of office Tuesday.
The office, in a release, says Schroder has worked in the office for more than 12 years, prosecuting cases involving violent crime, drugs, tax evasion, environmental crimes and other offenses.
He previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle
Schroder has been the acting head of the Alaska district since Karen Loeffler (LEFF’-luhr) and 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama were asked to resign after President Donald Trump’s election.