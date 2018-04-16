COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Small schools in Vermont say they may be forced to close once lawmakers change how the state disperses small school grants.

Vermont Public Radio reports about 44 schools receive the grant. The grants go to schools that have an average enrollment of fewer than 100 or an average grade size of 20 or fewer.

A consultant for the state Agency of Education says lawmakers feel the grants are unfairly padding the budgets of schools that receive them. Officials now plan to change the grant criteria to be based on academic excellence or geographic isolation.

Marlboro Elementary School receives about $116,000 in grants. School principal Wayne Kermensky says a loss in funding would change the school overnight.

The changes are supposed to go into effect before the 2019 school year.

