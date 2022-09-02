DALLAS — Laney Hawes would never consider banning her four children from book fairs at their local school.

But some of her fellow Keller, Texas, parents might — and now they have that option as Texas schools navigate heated debates over what students read. Administrators are trying to balance concerns over what’s accessible with providing resources to an entire school.

This week, Hawes and other Park Glen Elementary parents received notice of the weeklong Scholastic book fair planned at the school following the Labor Day holiday.

Attached to the letter was a form for a parent to opt their children out of attending the fair altogether.

The district “recognizes that every family and student is different, and parents have different expectations regarding what literature is appropriate for their children to read,” the letter to parents read.

The notification came just two weeks after Keller district officials briefly pulled an adaptation of Anne Frank’s story, the Bible and other books from shelves because of the district’s new book challenge policies.

Advertising

Permission slips aren’t new. Schools sent them home for years, often asking for a parent to give the OK before a child could attend a field trip, take part in an athletic activity or even participate in lessons on sensitive topics, such as puberty or sex education.

Now schools are expanding policies — or making clear longstanding practices — that guide what and how parents can opt their children out of lessons or materials.

Richardson ISD, for example, unveiled its new process for opting out of social-emotional learning instruction this week.

Some of the same conservatives who targeted how schools talk about race, gender and sexuality have increasingly mounted resistance against social-emotional learning, which aims to boost students’ mental health and help them manage emotions. They argue it is a way schools can mask teaching critical race theory or allegedly indoctrinate students.

Richardson teachers can use content from Harmony, a free online social-emotional learning program and Second Step, a similar program focused on emotion management and situational awareness, as part of classroom instruction, according to the district’s website.

Schools also use Rhithm, an app that allows students to select emojis that correlate with how they are feeling. Meanwhile, like others in Texas, the district allows parents to opt their children out of specific titles in campus libraries.

Advertising

Richardson school officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Keller, parents have always been able to opt their children out of accessing certain instructional or library materials, district spokesperson Bryce Nieman said in an email. They’ve also always had the option to prevent their children from attending book fairs.

The permission slip is just a new effort “to streamline that process in the spirit of greater parent communication and involvement,” Nieman said.

The district doesn’t keep data on how many parents opt students out of particular instruction resources, “so there is no way to accurately measure if we will be seeing more parents opting out,” he added.

These are the types of opt-out policies that Hawes wants to see in relation to libraries as well as rather than pulling books from shelves.

Recent debates over what is appropriate has prompted conversations between Hawes and her husband over what they think is appropriate for their children, who range from first to ninth grade.

“We want to see policies that allow parents to make decisions for their children without infringing on the rights of other children,” she said.

____

The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from The Beck Group, Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, Garrett and Cecilia Boone, The Meadows Foundation, The Murrell Foundation, Solutions Journalism Network, Southern Methodist University, Sydney Smith Hicks, Todd A. Williams Family Foundation and the University of Texas at Dallas. The Dallas Morning News retains full editorial control of the Education Lab’s journalism.