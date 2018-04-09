STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) — All schools in Stafford are on lockdown because of a threat.

The Hartford Courant reports school officials are saying all five schools in the district are on lockdown after an unspecified threat.

Superintendent Steven Moccio is not describing the threat, but says it was not generated on social media.

Moccio says students and staff are able to move within the buildings, but are not allowed outside.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com