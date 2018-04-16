A combination of freezing rain and sleet has delayed or closed schools across northern New England.

Wind gusts as high as 60 miles an hour were forecast Monday. The freezing rain was expected to turn into rain by Monday afternoon, turning heavy at times.

It has been unseasonably cold in the region. Portland, Maine, and Concord, New Hampshire, set records on Sunday for the coldest day for the midpoint of April in recorded history.

The National Weather Service said it reached 33 degrees in Portland on Sunday. The lowest recorded high temperature for April 15 was 37 degrees in 1970. In Concord, New Hampshire it got up to 32 degrees. The lowest recorded high temperature for April 15 was 37 in 1943.