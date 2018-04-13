MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — Smoke from a large mulch fire burning in southern Indiana has forced schools to close and authorities to urge people to stay indoors as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighting crews from across the area responded Thursday to the fire at the Fibertech plant in Mitchell that produces mulch. No injuries were reported, but Lawrence County officials advised area residents to stay inside their homes.

Firefighters remain at the scene Friday morning. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Mitchell Community Schools posted a statement online saying classes are canceled Friday due to the smoke and employees have been told not to report to work. The North Lawrence Community Schools district has also shut down schools due to the fire.