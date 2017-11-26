COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Arts Council says schools can apply for grants for a new arts program intended to bring schools and community organizations together with teaching artists for learning experiences.

Grants for the TeachArtsOhio program are awarded to schools to cover artist fees, with 100 percent of those costs paid for using Ohio Arts Council funds. Schools must provide all program-related materials and supplies.

Ohio’s public, private, charter, or parochial schools from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to apply for the new program. The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2018.

A panel of arts and cultural professionals, educators, artists and other community members will evaluate and score the applications.

The Ohio Arts Council funds and supports arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically.