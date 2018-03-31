The School Board’s decision to change the name Abington Senior High School to Abington Schwarzman High School drew public outrage.

PHILADELPHIA —— Apparently, $25 million can’t buy you the naming rights to a public high school.

In a letter released Saturday morning, Abington School District Superintendent Amy Sichel said the district outside Philadelphia had reversed its plan to rename the Montgomery County high school after Stephen Schwarzman, the Blackstone CEO who made the donation.

Sichel, in her letter, said most of the community wasn’t opposed to the name change, but she had talked to representatives of the donor about “concerns raised by a minority in the community” about the change.

The gift’s purpose was “to help Abington High School be the best it can be and to undertake a critical renovation that will dramatically improve the student experience as well as student preparedness,” she said. “The donor’s representatives conveyed that nothing should detract from our important mission and agree that the school’s name should remain as is.”

The Blackstone Group is a global private-equity firm based in New York. Schwarzman, a close friend of President Donald Trump, starred in track at Abington and won the Student Council presidency.

According to the School Board agenda, “the Grantor (the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation) agrees to make a total contribution to the Foundation and District of $25,000,000 in return for, among other things, naming and recognition rights for the Abington Senior High School, to be renamed the Abington Schwarzman High School.”

Under the original agreement, Schwarzman would be able to name other locations within the gym complex as a memorial to his late track coach Jack Armstrong and former track teammates Billy Wilson and Bobby Bryant.

In addition, according to a person familiar with the agreement who asked not to be identified, Schwarzman would be notified if the district sells naming rights to any other benefactors.

Sichel, a friend of Schwarzman, did not say in her letter whether those conditions would remain intact.