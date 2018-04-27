COLFAX, N.D. (AP) — A man with 25 years of experience as a school superintendent has been hired at a small North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys.

The Daily News reports that Dean Koppelman will begin as a substitute superintendent at the Richland 44 district May 1 and become interim superintendent for the 2018-19 school year on July 1.

The 63-year-old Koppelman was a longtime superintendent in Valley City. He’ll take over for Tim Godfrey, who is on paid administrative leave and is resigning from the Colfax school.

Authorities in mid-February referred five boys to juvenile court for alleged offenses including felonious restraint, terrorizing, hazing and sexual assault. A report by a Minneapolis law firm found issues with school policies, training and supervision.

