COLFAX, N.D. (AP) — A man with 25 years of experience as a school superintendent has been hired at a small North Dakota high school where alleged hazing led to charges against five boys.
The Daily News reports that Dean Koppelman will begin as a substitute superintendent at the Richland 44 district May 1 and become interim superintendent for the 2018-19 school year on July 1.
The 63-year-old Koppelman was a longtime superintendent in Valley City. He’ll take over for Tim Godfrey, who is on paid administrative leave and is resigning from the Colfax school.
Authorities in mid-February referred five boys to juvenile court for alleged offenses including felonious restraint, terrorizing, hazing and sexual assault. A report by a Minneapolis law firm found issues with school policies, training and supervision.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
___
Information from: Wahpeton Daily News, http://www.wahpetondailynews.com