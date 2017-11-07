BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — The FBI is investigating after the company that hosts a New Jersey school district’s website was hacked across the country and the district’s page was one of hundreds to display a message in support of the Islamic State.
The Bloomfield school district says the website displayed the IS video for about two hours Monday before it was taken down.
SchoolDesk, the company which maintains the site, said in a statement that technicians discovered a small file was injected into the root of one of its websites. That redirected approximately 800 school and district websites to a YouTube page containing an audible Arabic message, unknown writing and a picture of Saddam Hussein.
The company says it has added more protections.
