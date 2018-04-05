PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials at an all-girls Catholic school in Portland announced that a former teacher had her state teaching license revoked in January after allegations that she sexually abused a student.

St. Mary’s Academy officials said in an email to parents Thursday that Francesca Cronan resigned in 2017 while on administrative leave amid an Oregon Teacher Standards and Practice Commission investigation of the claims.

The school made the announcement after The Portland Tribune published a story about it.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Cronan served as the student’s confirmation sponsor in 2008 while the student was a sophomore.

The state teaching licensing agency says the relationship developed into inappropriate contact with the teen.

The agency says the former student alleged being sexually abused by Cronan from 2009 to 2011.

Cronan denies any sexual contact occurred but told the Tribune the relationship was inappropriate.