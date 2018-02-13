NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is taking precautions against the flu after a student died.

North Bergen officials are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine what caused the student’s death. They have not released the student’s age or date of death.

However, the school superintendent posted on Facebook Monday that the district has been disinfecting its schools to prevent the spread of flu for the last three weeks.

The superintendent urged parents not to send their children to school if they have flu-like symptoms and the health department is offering flu vaccines to residents.

Health officials last month said a 4-year-old girl in central New Jersey was the state’s first flu-related death this season.