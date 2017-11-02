MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A school system has voted to stand against the Tennessee Department of Education’s insistence that the district release students’ information to charter schools.
The Commercial Appeal reports the Shelby County Board of Education voted 7-0 on Tuesday to alter language in a previous amendment to solidify its position against releasing the information. The state has already filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Public Schools for the same decision.
District Chief Counsel Rodney Moore says that discretion is to be left up to school boards, despite a new state law that the education department says mandates the release of the information.
State spokeswoman Chandler Hopper says they’re disappointed by the board of education’s decision, and will evaluate their options in considering next steps.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com