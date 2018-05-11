ATLANTA (AP) — Another Georgia school system has approved a plan to arm teachers who volunteer to carry weapons.
WSB-TV reports that the Fannin County School Board near the Tennessee line on Thursday unanimously approved the policy.
The station reports that teachers can have guns holstered under the plan. Guns in bags or purses will not allowed.
The proposal says that employees must be approved by the Board of Education and the Fannin County Sheriff before they’re allowed to carry weapons on school grounds.
Last month, the Laurens County school board in central Georgia approved a policy allowing select staff to carry guns on school property, in vehicles and at school functions.