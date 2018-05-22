ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A school system in northern Virginia has temporarily halted the use of motorized room partitions after a 9-year-old boy was fatally injured when he was caught between the partition and a wall in an elementary school’s gym.
Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman John Torre tells The Washington Post in an email that Superintendent Scott Brabrand imposed a moratorium on the use of the doors Sunday that will remain in place until further notice is provided to the schools.
Police say Wesley Lipicky and a teacher simultaneously pressed a button to open the partition. The Franconia Elementary School student was caught between the wall and the partition. He suffered traumatic head injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Torre says the employee involved in the incident has been place on leave.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Police say reported abduction was hoax