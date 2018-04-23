SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A campaign donation from a Georgia school superintendent to a school board candidate is raising questions.
The Savannah Morning News reports all six-district board candidates were asked at a forum last week if Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Ann Levett had given them any campaign donations.
The candidates answered no to the Levett contribution question except for District 5 incumbent Irene Hines, who said she didn’t feel she had to reveal the information. Theresa Watson is challenging Hines.
A check of campaign donation record shows Hines reported a $100 contribution Jan. 18 from Levett.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
Levett says she sought legal counsel before contributing to Hines, noting that she lives in District 5 and contributes to various community causes.
She also says the contribution was made before any opposition candidates were announced.
___
Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com