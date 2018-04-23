SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A campaign donation from a Georgia school superintendent to a school board candidate is raising questions.

The Savannah Morning News reports all six-district board candidates were asked at a forum last week if Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Ann Levett had given them any campaign donations.

The candidates answered no to the Levett contribution question except for District 5 incumbent Irene Hines, who said she didn’t feel she had to reveal the information. Theresa Watson is challenging Hines.

A check of campaign donation record shows Hines reported a $100 contribution Jan. 18 from Levett.

Levett says she sought legal counsel before contributing to Hines, noting that she lives in District 5 and contributes to various community causes.

She also says the contribution was made before any opposition candidates were announced.

