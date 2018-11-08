MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho school district says teachers and aides put on leave after donning caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall will return to work, but an interim principal will remain.
The Middleton School District administration announced Wednesday that the staff members will head back to school over the next several days.
Fourteen staff members were placed on paid administrative leave last week, and school district officials apologized after the staffers put on the Halloween costumes and posted photos on the district’s Facebook page.
The photos were later removed, though not before some had captured screenshots that went viral and caused outrage.
Mark Hopkins was named as interim principal at Middleton Heights Elementary School on Saturday and will continue those duties.
It’s not clear if Principal Kim Atkinson will return to that position.