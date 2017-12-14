FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to gather for a memorial service for one of two 17-year-old classmates killed during a shooting rampage at a New Mexico high school.

The service for Francisco “Paco” Fernandez will be Friday at the Pinon Hills Community Church in Farmington. A stream of lowrider and custom cars is expected to escort the family to the cemetery following the service.

Fernandez and Casey Jordan Marquez were killed Dec. 7 when a gunman opened fire inside Aztec High School shortly after first period began. Authorities say the gunman had planned to attack the school but that the two victims were not specifically targeted.

A memorial service for Marquez is scheduled for Sunday.

Fernandez’s family says he loved sports and playing video games in his spare time.