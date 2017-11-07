BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana education officials say performance scores for the state’s public schools have remained steady for the third year in a row — with 20 percent earning an “A” in the state grading system.

Twenty-seven percent of schools earned a “B” and another 27 percent a “C” in the latest breakdown; 18 percent got a “D” and 8 percent an “F.”

The state released scores and letter grades for individual schools and school districts on Tuesday. It also launched a new online reporting system to help families examine individual schools — the Louisiana School Finder .

Also Tuesday, officials released, for the first time, performance data on all publicly funded early childhood education programs in the state. Officials said an increasing number of those programs are adopting high-quality curricula.