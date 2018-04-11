Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation implementing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s wide-ranging school safety proposal by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead has been introduced in the state Senate after nearly a month of delay.

The proposal introduced Wednesday comes after major opposition from some majority Republicans led to some changes.

It includes a new type of court order allowing guns to be taken from people deemed an imminent threat. That raised concerns from some Republican lawmakers.

It adds the expected $11 million in new school resource police officer funding.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Senate President Steve Yarbrough says he expects hearings next week. Democrats are likely to oppose the measure because it lacks universal background checks for gun purchases.

— The legislation is Senate Bill 1519

The Associated Press