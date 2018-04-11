PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation implementing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s wide-ranging school safety proposal by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead has been introduced in the state Senate after nearly a month of delay.

The proposal introduced Wednesday comes after major opposition from some majority Republicans led to some changes.

It includes a new type of court order allowing guns to be taken from people deemed an imminent threat. That raised concerns from some Republican lawmakers.

It adds the expected $11 million in new school resource police officer funding.

Senate President Steve Yarbrough says he expects hearings next week. Democrats are likely to oppose the measure because it lacks universal background checks for gun purchases.

— The legislation is Senate Bill 1519