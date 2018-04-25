RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A special committee tasked with coming up with recommendations to make Virginia schools safer is holding its first meeting.
The House Select Committee on School Safety will meet Thursday afternoon in Richmond.
Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox formed the committee in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school. It will recommend legislation for the General Assembly to consider during next year’s session.
Democrats have criticized the effort as insufficient because it does not focus on guns.
