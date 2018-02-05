FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a school resource officer left her loaded handgun in a faculty restroom at an elementary school in the Florida Panhandle.
Northwest Florida Daily News reports that a parent of a student found the gun Monday morning at Elliott Point Elementary School in Okaloosa County.
The sheriff’s office says the officer realized the gun was missing from her holster just minutes after leaving the restroom. But in that time, a parent looking for paper towels had discovered the weapon and reported it to administrators.
Officials say the teachers’ lounge bathroom was off-limits to students, and no pupils were at risk.
The officer reported what had happened immediately to her supervisors and will continue to work at the school while the incident is investigated.
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com