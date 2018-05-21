ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A school resource officer who accidentally fired his gun while on assignment at a northern Virginia middle school is facing misdemeanor criminal charges.

Alexandria Police say 27-year-old Carl Savoy was indicted Monday on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and destruction of property.

Savoy, a five-year veteran of the force, turned himself in Monday afternoon and was released on his own recognizance. He remains on administrative leave without pay.

The incident occurred March 13 at George Washington Middle School while school was in session.

No one was injured.

This version corrects the date of the incident to March 13.