SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Administrators at a Sioux Falls high school say the person who died in an interstate crash was a recent graduate.

Lincoln High School assistant principal Lance Luitjens told staff that Alex Lorang was the victim of the accident on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls Tuesday morning. Lorang was a 2017 Lincoln graduate and was involved in band and ROTC.

The Argus Leader says the high school newspaper says Lorang enlisted in the Air Force.

