NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University is getting a $12.5 million federal grant to help school principals.

In a news release, the school says its Center for the Study of Education Policy received the money from the U.S. Department of Education for a project called Together Everyone Achieves Through Integrated Leadership that will over the next three years involve 101 schools across Illinois.

The project is designed to help principals more effectively engage their teachers and staffers in instructional improvement efforts. The release says the schools will adopt what is called the school administration manager professional development process. Through that, principals are able to devote more time to working with teachers while redirecting many of the administrative tasks that take up much of their time to other staffers.