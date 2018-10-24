PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Education, whose leader was chosen by Gov. Kate Brown, has decided to delay releasing its annual school performance ratings until after the high-stakes Nov. 6 election.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the statistical rankings have been in school districts’ hands since Oct. 4 in preparation for the originally scheduled Oct. 25 release of the ratings to the public.

But the department informed school district officials that it would delay the release.

The move comes as Brown is locked in a tight race with Republican challenger Knute Beuher who has said that Brown’s failure to improve public school outcomes is his No. 1 campaign issue.

Department spokesman Marc Siegel says the release was moved back so it could launch a website to fight chronic absenteeism and because it’s taking longer to handle the ratings of schools who had too few students take state tests.

