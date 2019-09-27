Question no. 2 on the middle school quiz about presidents began innocuously enough.

“45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman;” it read, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter. Then came the fateful word that would launch thousands of irate social media posts, draw headlines across the country and force school administrators to place a teacher under investigation: “Idiot.”

Underneath the question, the quiz listed four options: Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter. Few online had difficulty identifying the correct answer.

After a parent contacted Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to complain about the question, principal Phillip D’Amico took swift action: he “reassigned” the teacher who gave the quiz and launched an investigation into the matter, according to an email D’Amico sent to parents.

“The question was inappropriate, and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher,” D’Amico wrote in the email, which he provided to The Washington Post. “I apologize for the incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question.”

D’Amico declined to comment beyond the email, though he confirmed the investigation is ongoing. The teacher who gave the quiz was not named in his email and has not been publicly identified.

Advertising

The kerfuffle in Florida comes as school testing across the country is increasingly making the news — for all the wrong reasons, according to education experts. A few months ago, Boston officials dropped a standardized test question after many derided it as racist; earlier this month, a middle school teacher in Long Island was placed under investigation after asking students to “write something funny” under pictures of enslaved people.

In part, teachers may be making these kinds of missteps because the American political environment is increasingly tumultuous and divisive, experts said.

Joshua Starr, the chief executive of PDK International, a membership association for educators, said he’s seen more teacher errors like the Florida question in the past few years than ever before in his 26 years working in education. Starr, though he cautioned that “racist” questions like the Long Island item are different — and more egregious — than quiz queries revealing personal political beliefs, said neither has a place in the classroom.

But he has a theory about why they’re sneaking in, anyway.

“We know people are more polarized now than ever before, and it may be causing teachers to act stupid,” Starr said. “One thing we do know for sure is that social media has heightened awareness of it: people have the ability now to distribute so widely on Facebook, Twitter, whatever.”

That’s exactly how things played out at Watson B. Duncan Middle School. The angry parent didn’t just complain to administrators — he also took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

Advertising

Palm Beach Gardens father Cam Cary found out about the quiz question earlier this week from his daughter, a student at Duncan, according to his social media posts. The same day she took the quiz, Cary tweeted out a picture of the offending question and vowed he would “raise some hell with the principle.”

“This was an actual question on my daughters middle school test today. Furious,” he wrote. “Indoctrination will not continue … Not having it!”

Cary could not be reached for comment. His Twitter account says he is a “Conservative” father of three and includes the hashtags, “#NRA”, “#Americafirst” and “#MAGA2020.”

After sending the initial tweet — which has since garnered more than 7,800 likes and 5,800 retweets — Cary began “collecting facts, documenting and contacting the right people prior to contacting the school board,” according to his Twitter posts.

At some point, he appears to have contacted administrators, who took steps to remedy the situation — including facilitating a “long talk” between the principal and Cary, according to Cary’s posts.

Soon after that, D’Amico sent the email announcing the investigation and the teacher’s reassignment.

“I let the school know that teachers personal opinions do not belong in the classroom no matter what you believe,” Cary tweeted. “That kids need to be free thinkers and not told how to think.”

Starr agreed, noting that “personal politics, teachers shouldn’t bring that in,” regardless of what’s going on in the American political landscape. The Florida teacher clearly erred, he said, and added he believes the middle school reacted appropriately in disciplining the educator.

Though Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, also believes the teacher made a mistake, she was less certain about the validity of the punishment.

“None of us are perfect, but we have to be culturally sensitive and culturally appropriate,” Weingarten said. “Though it’s tough to call out the teacher when at the exact same time, every single day in the president’s Twitter feed, he’s being completely inappropriate.”

The temptation for frustrated teachers to vent their political feelings and views to students is probably not going away any time soon, Starr said.

He offered a few suggestions for teachers and school administrators across America. First, “know the rules” about free speech — that every student should be able to voice their opinion, no matter what it is — and make those rules clear to everyone in your school, Starr said.

Advertising

Second, “engage educators in discussions about this stuff” to make sure everyone is aware that it’s unacceptable for teachers to express personal political views, Starr said. These discussions should also allow teachers to air their “concerns, fears and hopes,” and for the entire staff to develop a “unified approach” to handling controversial political issues in the classroom, according to Starr.

He gave a final tip for teachers — whether Trump supporters or opponents — feeling especially enraged by political goings-on.

“Do 10 push ups and don’t use social media,” Starr said. “I think you’ve got to stay off social media.”