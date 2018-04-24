PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — School officials in Rhode Island say a teenager has been arrested for shooting the window of an elementary school bus with a pellet gun.

WPRO-AM reports that the shooting happened Monday afternoon in North Kingstown.

Superintendent Philip Auger says no one was injured, but some children were hit with safety glass from the broken window.

Auger emailed parents Monday night to say that the person responsible was arrested.

He says the bus was bringing students home from the Fishing Cove Elementary School.

After the shooting, the bus driver pulled away, checked on the students and called police. Students were taken home on another bus.

Auger says the school department is cooperating with police.

