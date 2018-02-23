LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada school district officials have decided to push back a vote on creating a gender-diverse policy that would impact their transgender students.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County School District Board of Trustees made the decision Thursday after consulting with its lawyers.

It’s the second time it has delayed a vote on whether to craft policy draft that would address the needs of transgender students.

Meetings discussing the creation of such a policy have drawn in a large crowd of people in favor of it and against it.

District spokeswoman Kirsten Searer says about 49 people from each side of the issue were allowed in the room.

The trustees plan to hold another meeting where they can host the large crowd in compliance with open meeting law.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com