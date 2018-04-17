MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A school resource officer who was placed on leave after firing his gun on school grounds at Big Sky High School has returned to the Missoula Police Department in a different role.
ABC Fox Montana reports the department announced on Tuesday that the officer is now working in an administrative role.
The officer, placed on leave March 16, reportedly questioned a student about whether he had brought a gun to school. The student got into his vehicle and tried driving into the officer, who then fired a gun.
The student eventually led officers on a chase before crashing. Prosecutors have charged the 17-year-old student with criminal endangerment, tampering with evidence and eluding an officer.
The police department is still conducting an internal investigation.