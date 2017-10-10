BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An opponent of a plan to change the South Burlington High School mascot name has been accused of threatening a student over the student’s position on the name change.

Court records show that 44-year-old Daniel Emmons, of South Burlington, pleaded guilty to stalking and was given a deferred sentence of six months of probation.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2kEJgBZ ) Emmons wanted the teams to keep the “Rebel” name, while the student felt it was connected to Confederate symbolism.

Emmons was accused of confronting the student and sending him Facebook threats.

The school board voted unanimously in February to drop the mascot name because of previous connections to the Confederacy. Some alumni and parents wanted a public vote.

Students chose “wolves” as the new mascot name.

