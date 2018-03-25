CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A slew of shooting threats in Western Massachusetts are pushing police to work with school officials to ensure safety at schools in Chicopee.
Masslive.com reports the Chicopee police department worked with Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton to conduct drills at the schools.
A police spokesman called the drills, which included students and teachers, “absolutely necessary.”
The decision follows a series of social media posts threatening shootings at area schools. A former Chicopee middle school student threatened to shoot 23 students and several teachers at Dupont Middle School on Snapchat last week. The 12-year-old student was arrested and faces felony charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
___
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/