CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A slew of shooting threats in Western Massachusetts are pushing police to work with school officials to ensure safety at schools in Chicopee.

Masslive.com reports the Chicopee police department worked with Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton to conduct drills at the schools.

A police spokesman called the drills, which included students and teachers, “absolutely necessary.”

The decision follows a series of social media posts threatening shootings at area schools. A former Chicopee middle school student threatened to shoot 23 students and several teachers at Dupont Middle School on Snapchat last week. The 12-year-old student was arrested and faces felony charges.

