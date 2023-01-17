KYIV, Ukraine — When the blare of the siren rang out over the loudspeaker, the students in a school in central Kyiv, Ukraine, quickly rose from their desks, packed their things and filed calmly down the stairs behind their teachers. But this wasn’t a drill.

Amid the darkness, huddled in the narrow hallway of their basement shelter, students chatted among themselves. Some used the lights on their smartphones to continue working on classroom assignments.

They would remain in the shelter for nearly two hours until the threat of a potential airstrike passed. It is the new reality for the 430 schoolchildren, ages 6 to 18, who still attend classes in person at this large public elementary and high school in Ukraine’s capital. Although classes resumed in September, a relentless barrage of Russian strikes targeting the city since October has crippled the country’s power grid, caused rolling blackouts in Kyiv and offered the latest challenge to education during wartime.

“We hope this will not last for a long time,” said Olena Romanova, 50, who has been the principal of the school for the last decade. “We also have a generator, but since the school is large, it cannot meet the needs of the entire institution.”

Initially, the school struggled to adapt, and some students’ grades faltered, she said, but the school is doing its best to adapt to the new obstacles. Schools across the Ukrainian capital have shuttered for January amid ongoing power cuts, and Romanova said teachers have been offering extra lessons online to try to keep students up to speed.

But a visit to one school in the city in late December, before the winter break, offered a window into the hardships these children need to overcome and their determination to continue on, with parents and teachers doing what they can to provide the kids with some sense of normalcy.

There are normally 850 children enrolled in this school. But in December, some classes were only half-full, as many students are opting to study online, and some parents believe it’s safer for their children to study from home. Some students are living abroad after fleeing alongside millions of other Ukrainians but continue to dial into classes.

On the flip side, some new students have joined the classrooms, displaced from battered communities closer to the front lines in Ukraine’s east. The school requested that its exact name be withheld for security and privacy reasons.

But few aspects of the education process are untouched by the war. With Russian strikes a constant threat, high school students receive first-aid training at school. During last month’s visit, a group of high school girls practiced applying tourniquets and bandages on one another.

For now, though, the blackouts remain the most pressing concern.

The school’s generator is limited to how much power it can provide, Romanova said.

“It’s enough for online classes. It’s enough to keep the lights and internet on,” she said. But it’s not enough to run the school cafeteria, since it uses electric stoves, and the generator isn’t powerful enough for them.

As the power went out, the hungry students at the school were disappointed when the chef, Olena Sulyma, 42, told them that the food hadn’t arrived yet.

She has been working in this cafeteria for years. But lately, she has had to get more creative in how she provides hot meals for the hundreds of a students here amid the power outages. She and chefs at other schools nearby that have similar energy issues have been partnering with another local school where there is still electricity.

They can cook the meals there and then bring them to their own school.

“Ukrainians are inventive with things that bother us; that’s why our school chefs try to adapt,” Romanova said. “So we adapted, and it’s not an issue at the moment. The kids are always full.”

Despite the hardships, many of the students prefer to be in school. One girl, Taisia, 17, said she prefers to be alongside her classmates, even if it meant regular trips to the basement shelter.

“I can’t stay at home alone,” she said. “But when there is an air alarm and I’m in school, at first I feel calm, but then when I see in the news that something is approaching, I feel uneasy, and we go to shelter.”

Their parents become unsettled as well. While this particular school has not been targeted, a number of educational institutions across Ukraine have been. When the sirens go off, warning of the potential for an incoming strike, many parents rush to pick their children up from school.

More than 2,600 educational institutions had been damaged by bombing and shelling by the last week of December, according to data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Education, and another 406 were completely destroyed.

Despite all of this, normal life at school carries on. The teachers held a pajama party for the younger students on the last day of school before the start of the winter break. They clutched stuffed animals and giggled in their onesies. The older students also held a holiday party and shared snacks and tea.

Romanova, the principal, said it is important for her to maintain this positivity for in-person schooling. She said she sees it as the personal battlefront of every student and every teacher in Ukraine.

“All of us make our victory closer with our educational achievements,” she said. “We’re here in this moment, and we will be able to overcome it. We will be able to overcome the troubles that fall on our children.”