TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Classes have resumed at a Massachusetts high school after it was temporarily evacuated when three students fainted.

Tyngsborough officials say a large emergency response was requested at Greater Lowell Technical High School Friday morning after the three students fainted while talking about their fears of blood during a biology class discussion on genetics and blood types.

Police Chief Richard Howe and Fire Chief Wes Russell say it appears to have been a “psychosomatic or stress-induced event” in which one student fainted and the other two followed suit.

But the school was still evacuated while officials evaluated the building’s air quality and investigated other possibilities, including chemical release, illness or environmental factors.

Two of the students were brought to the hospital for evaluation, but all three are believed to be injury-free.