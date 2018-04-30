SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri school employee won’t serve more time for sexually abusing two boys on a school bus as it was headed to a Springfield zoo.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 28-year-old Garrett Stark was sentenced Friday in Greene County to 15 years. But that sentence will be served at the same as another 15-year-old sentence for child sexual abuse that was imposed previously in Webster County.
Authorities say Stark worked in a Logan-Rogersville School District program that provided child care and also as a substitute teacher until July 2016, when a bus camera showed him molesting a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old.
The father of one of the boys cried while talking about what happened. He says he and his son have spent “many nights crying together.”
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com